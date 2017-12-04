Hellebuyck stopped all 21 shots he faced in Sunday's win over the Senators.

Hellebuyck had been burned for seven goals in his last two starts, making Sunday a great bounce-back performance. The 24-year-old owns a remarkable 15-2-3 record on the season to supplement a solid .925 save percentage. He's being relied on heavily by the Jets right now and is worth inserting into your lineup whenever he gets the nod.