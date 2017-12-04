Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Makes 21 saves to blank Sens
Hellebuyck stopped all 21 shots he faced in Sunday's win over the Senators.
Hellebuyck had been burned for seven goals in his last two starts, making Sunday a great bounce-back performance. The 24-year-old owns a remarkable 15-2-3 record on the season to supplement a solid .925 save percentage. He's being relied on heavily by the Jets right now and is worth inserting into your lineup whenever he gets the nod.
