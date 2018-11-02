Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Makes 22 saves in loss to Panthers

Hellebuyck stopped 22 of 26 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers.

The first three Florida goals were all scored on the power play, giving Hellebuyck little chance to win the second game of the teams' two-game set in Finland. The Jets get a full week off to accommodate their travel, giving the 25-year-old netminder plenty of time to shake off this result before facing the Avalanche at home next Friday.