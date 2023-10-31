Hellebuyck allowed three goals on 26 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss against the Rangers.

Hellebuyck was staked to a 2-1 lead late into the third period, but Chris Kreider scored on the power play at 13:12 of the final stanza to force overtime. Eventually, Mika Zibanejad ended things with just 26 seconds left in the extra session. That ended Hellebuyck's three-game winning streak. He'll look to bounce back Thursday on the road against the Golden Knights.