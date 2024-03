Hellebuyck posted a 23-save shutout in Monday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.

Hellebuyck had allowed at least three goals in five straight games, but he put that skid to rest with a strong performance for his fourth shutout of the season. He's had at least four shutouts in five straight campaigns. The 30-year-old also secured his fifth 30-win season, improving to 30-14-3 with a 2.30 GAA and a .922 save percentage over 47 starts this season. The Jets host the surging Predators on Wednesday.