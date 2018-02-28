Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Makes 26 saves in Tuesday's loss
Hellebuyck stopped 26 shots in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Predators.
Incredibly enough, the two teams were scoreless through the first period, but once the floodgates opened there wasn't much either goalie seemed able to do to stem the tide. Hellebuyck wraps up February with six wins and a .911 save percentage in 11 games, but the Jets may want to consider using backup Michael Hutchinson more than once a month if they want Hellebuyck to have anything left in the tank for the postseason.
