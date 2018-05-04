Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Makes 27 saves in Game 4 loss
Hellebuyck stopped 27 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Predators in Game 4.
He's made at least 26 saves in six straight playoff games going back to the first round, posting a .942 save percentage over that stretch. Despite Hellebuyck's heroics, the Jets find themselves heading back to Nashville for Game 5 on Saturday needing to steal another road game with the series knotted at 2-2.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal for Game 4•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Stops 26 in Game 3 win•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod for Game 3•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Allows five in loss•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Named starter for Game 2•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Stands tall with 47 saves in Game 1•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...