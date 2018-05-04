Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Makes 27 saves in Game 4 loss

Hellebuyck stopped 27 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Predators in Game 4.

He's made at least 26 saves in six straight playoff games going back to the first round, posting a .942 save percentage over that stretch. Despite Hellebuyck's heroics, the Jets find themselves heading back to Nashville for Game 5 on Saturday needing to steal another road game with the series knotted at 2-2.