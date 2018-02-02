Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Makes 28 saves in overtime loss

Hellebuyck stopped 28 of 31 shots in Thursday's overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights are unstoppable right now and Hellebuyck turned in a strong performance to help Winnipeg garner a point against the Western Conference powerhouse. This is now two consecutive losses for Hellebuyck, who hasn't lost in regulation in five games. The 24-year-old owns a spectacular 26-6-8 record and will continue to see the majority of starts in the Jets crease. With a .924 save percentage, Hellebuyck is one of the most reliable fantasy goaltenders around.