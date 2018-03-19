Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Makes 28 saves to defeat Stars

Hellebuyck stopped 28 of 30 shots in Sunday's win over Dallas.

Hellebuyck has been sensation of late, advancing to 37-11-9 on the season with a .925 save percentage. He's made six straight starts for the Jets and has been one of the top fantasy netminders this year. The 24-year-old should be started with confidence whenever he gets the nod.

