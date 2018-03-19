Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Makes 28 saves to defeat Stars
Hellebuyck stopped 28 of 30 shots in Sunday's win over Dallas.
Hellebuyck has been sensation of late, advancing to 37-11-9 on the season with a .925 save percentage. He's made six straight starts for the Jets and has been one of the top fantasy netminders this year. The 24-year-old should be started with confidence whenever he gets the nod.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Preparing for Sunday's start•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Stops 25 in win•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Stops all 30 in relief•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Takes tough-luck loss against Caps•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...