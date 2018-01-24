Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Makes 29 saves in overtime victory
Hellebuyck stopped 29 of 33 shots in Tuesday's overtime win over the Sharks.
Hellebuyck wasn't at his best in the victory, but he managed to get the job done and emerge with his third straight win. His ability to find ways to win is what makes him such an appealing fantasy netminder. His .924 save percentage is solid, but Hellebuyck's 26-6-6 record is remarkable. He continues to pile on the wins and should be in your lineup whenever Winnipeg's in action.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Named NHL Second Star of the Week•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Records shutout•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Slots into Sunday's crease•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Back in win column•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting Saturday in Calgary•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...