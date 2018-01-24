Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Makes 29 saves in overtime victory

Hellebuyck stopped 29 of 33 shots in Tuesday's overtime win over the Sharks.

Hellebuyck wasn't at his best in the victory, but he managed to get the job done and emerge with his third straight win. His ability to find ways to win is what makes him such an appealing fantasy netminder. His .924 save percentage is solid, but Hellebuyck's 26-6-6 record is remarkable. He continues to pile on the wins and should be in your lineup whenever Winnipeg's in action.