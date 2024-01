Hellebuyck recorded a 29-save shutout in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

The former Vezina trophy winner continues his stellar season, getting his second shutout of the season and the 34th of his career. The Blue Jackets fired 29 shots, including 12 in the third period, but they could not solve Hellebuyck. His last regulation loss came Nov. 30 against the Edmonton Oilers and during that span Hellebuyck has 10 wins, a .935 save percentage and a 1.83 GAA.