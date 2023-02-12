Hellebuyck stopped 31 of 32 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Hellebuyck carried a shutout into the third period, but Tyler Johnson broke it up 2:08 into the final frame. The Jets' lead was never in danger, and Hellebuyck emerged with his second straight win. The 29-year-old had sputtered a bit in late January, losing five of his last seven outings before the All-Star break. The American goalie is up to 25-15-1 with a 2.41 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 41 starts. The Jets' next game is Tuesday versus the Kraken.