Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Makes 31 saves in win

Hellebuyck stopped 31 of 33 shots in a 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

It was a back-and-forth game, but Hellebuyck stopped all nine of the Blackhawks' third-period shots to make Nathan Beaulieu's tally stand as the game-winner. Hellebuyck improved to 25-18-5 with a 2.70 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 49 games. The 26-year-old will keep getting most of the starts as the Jets remain in the hunt for a playoff spot.