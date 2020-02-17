Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Makes 31 saves in win
Hellebuyck stopped 31 of 33 shots in a 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.
It was a back-and-forth game, but Hellebuyck stopped all nine of the Blackhawks' third-period shots to make Nathan Beaulieu's tally stand as the game-winner. Hellebuyck improved to 25-18-5 with a 2.70 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 49 games. The 26-year-old will keep getting most of the starts as the Jets remain in the hunt for a playoff spot.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.