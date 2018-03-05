Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Makes 33 saves in victory

Hellebuyck stopped 33 of 35 shots in Sunday's win over Carolina.

Hellebuyck has now earned consecutive victories after getting burned for six goals in a tough loss to Nashville. The Jets' starting netminder advances to 34-10-8 on the season with a .922 save percentage. With the Jets only six points behind the Predators for first place in the Central Division, Hellebuyck makes for a great fantasy play down the stretch.