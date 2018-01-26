Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Makes 36 saves in shootout loss
Hellebuyck allowed three goals on 39 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.
While Hellebuyck once again fell victim to some poor defensive play in front of him on the road, he managed to earn his team a point with a 36-save performance. The All-Star netminder also stopped four of five Anaheim shootout attempts, but Ryan Miller did him one better by denying all five Jets shooters.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting Thursday in Anaheim•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Makes 29 saves in overtime victory•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Named NHL Second Star of the Week•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Records shutout•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Slots into Sunday's crease•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...