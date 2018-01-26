Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Makes 36 saves in shootout loss

Hellebuyck allowed three goals on 39 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.

While Hellebuyck once again fell victim to some poor defensive play in front of him on the road, he managed to earn his team a point with a 36-save performance. The All-Star netminder also stopped four of five Anaheim shootout attempts, but Ryan Miller did him one better by denying all five Jets shooters.