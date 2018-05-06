Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Makes 38 saves in Game 5 victory
Hellebuyck stopped 38 of 40 shots in a 6-2 victory over the Predators on Saturday night. The Jets lead the second-round series 3-2.
Pekka Rinne faced more high-danger chances, but Hellebuyck saw his fair share of shots too and answered the bell. Hellebuyck prevented the Predators from making any type of comeback, stopping all 20 shots in the third period. His only poor positioning of the game was on a 2-on-1 shorthanded chance for the Predators, where he let the puck carrier beat him short-side. Still, it's hard to argue with the .938 save percentage Hellebuyck has earned in three games at Nashville in the series.
