Hellebuyck stopped 40 of 44 shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Kings.

This was a defense-optional game, especially on the Jets' side of the ice. Despite the heavy workload, Hellebuyck was able to keep his team in it and earn his fourth win in six outings. He's added a 2.50 GAA and a .925 save percentage. The 29-year-old has already posted a pair of 40-save wins this year as he looks much more composed than he did at the end of last season. David Rittich will likely get Friday's game in Arizona, but Hellebuyck should be back between the pipes for Sunday's road-trip finale in Vegas.