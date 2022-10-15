Hellebuyck stopped 40 of 41 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Hellebuyck had an excellent season debut, though it's a little concerning the Jets gave up so many shots to an opponent on its second night of a back-to-back. The 29-year-old had a rough year in 2021-22, posting a career-worst 2.97 GAA and a .910 save percentage, his lowest since 2016-17. He's expected once again to handle a vast majority of the starts, though perhaps not as many as the 66 he recorded last year. The Jets' next game is Monday in Dallas.