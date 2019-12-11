Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Makes brief relief appearance

Hellebuyck allowed one goal on two shots in temporary relief of Laurent Brossoit in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Detroit.

Hellebuyck came on for Brossoit midway through the second period while the latter required an equipment repair on the bench. Hellebuyck gave up a goal in his 69 seconds of playing time and before Brossoit was able to re-enter the game. Hellebuyck is expected to draw the starting assignment Thursday against Detroit.