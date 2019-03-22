Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Makes relief appearance

Hellebuyck played 34:00 in relief Thursday, yielding two goals on 20 shots in a 5-0 loss to the Golden Knights.

Tomas Nosek's shorthanded goal gave Vegas the 3-0 lead, while starting goalie Laurent Brossoit suffered a leg injury on the play. Hellebuyck will avoid taking the loss, but his ratios move to a 2.93 GAA and a .912 save percentage. It was always likely to be Hellebuyck making Saturday's crucial start with Central Division rival Nashville, but it's almost a certainty now with Brossoit's status up in the air.