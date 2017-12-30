Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Making third straight start Sunday

Hellebuyck will guard the goal in Sunday's road game against the Oilers, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Hellebuyck has been sharp of late, posting a 4-0-1 record while maintaining a 1.97 GAA and .938 save percentage through his last five appearances. The 24-year-old backstop will look to stay dialed in and pick up a third consecutive victory in a favorable road matchup with an Oilers team that's 8-10-1 at home this season.