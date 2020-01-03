Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Mercy pull after two periods
Hellebuyck allowed five goals on 17 Toronto shots Thursday night before being pulled after two periods of work.
Hellebuyck has put up Vezina-quality performances after a sluggish start to the season, but the Leafs were all over the Jets early. And the Buds can score. Hellebuyck didn't have a chance and it was a bit of a mercy pull. Chalk it up as a bad night, shake it off and move forward. He already has.
