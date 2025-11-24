Hellebuyck (knee) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.

According to NHL.com, Hellebuyck underwent knee surgery Saturday and will be out of action for 4-6 weeks. He has posted a record of 8-6-0 this season with a 2.51 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 14 appearances. Eric Comrie will likely receive most of the starts for the Jets during Hellebuyck's absence, but Thomas Milic should see NHL action at some point. Moving Hellebuyck to the IR list opens a roster spot for Winnipeg to potentially recall a blueliner from AHL Manitoba after Neal Pionk (lower body) suffered an injury in Sunday's 3-0 loss to Minnesota.