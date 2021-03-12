Hellebuyck made 34 saves in a 4-3 OT loss to Toronto on Thursday.

Playing the Leafs is tough, even as he reigning Vezina winner. Hellebuyck was flat-out burned by the lightning hands of Auston Matthews in overtime -- it was a play-of-the-week candidate. The Jets' netminder is still delivering solid fantasy numbers, but truth be told the goalies in the North division are not at the top of the stats categories this year. Like others, Hellebuyck suffers at the hands of the snipers in the top-scoring division in the NHL.