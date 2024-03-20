Hellebuyck stopped 38 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.

The 30-year-old netminder has looked a little gassed at times this month, but Hellebuyck was sharp Tuesday as he picked up his 32nd win of the season. Through seven starts in March he's gone 4-3-0 with a 2.74 GAA and .917 save percentage, but he remains the favorite to take home the Vezina Trophy, sitting first in the NHL in both GAA (2.30) and save percentage (.923) on the season.