Hellebuyck made 31 saves in a 5-2 win over Toronto on Thursday.

Hellebuyck caught a bit of a break when Auston Matthews didn't dress Thursday, but he was still sharp when pushed. Toronto is deep and its offense comes in waves. Hellebuyck is striding toward another Vezina nomination -- he's 8-2-1 with two shutouts in is last 11 starts. And he's sporting a .944 save percentage in that span.