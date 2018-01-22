Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Named NHL Second Star of the Week

Hellebuyck was announced as the NHL Second Star of the Week on Monday.

In his previous two outings, Hellebuyck allowed just one goal to tickle to twine, despite facing a combined 60 shots in those contests. The young netminder appears to have finally taken the next step in his development, as he is 25-6-6 on the year with four shutouts, a 2.29 GAA and .926 save percentage. Before the All-Star break, the Michigan native will likely face some stiff competition in a two-game California swing -- the Jets match up with the Sharks on Tuesday before squaring off Thursday versus the Ducks. Hellebuyck will potentially see action in both contests, although official confirmation has not come from the team yet.