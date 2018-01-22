Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Named NHL Second Star of the Week
Hellebuyck was announced as the NHL Second Star of the Week on Monday.
In his previous two outings, Hellebuyck allowed just one goal to tickle to twine, despite facing a combined 60 shots in those contests. The young netminder appears to have finally taken the next step in his development, as he is 25-6-6 on the year with four shutouts, a 2.29 GAA and .926 save percentage. Before the All-Star break, the Michigan native will likely face some stiff competition in a two-game California swing -- the Jets match up with the Sharks on Tuesday before squaring off Thursday versus the Ducks. Hellebuyck will potentially see action in both contests, although official confirmation has not come from the team yet.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Records shutout•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Slots into Sunday's crease•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Back in win column•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting Saturday in Calgary•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between the pipes Saturday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Allows two in tough-luck loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...