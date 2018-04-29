Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Named starter for Game 2

Hellebuyck will patrol the crease in Game 2 versus the Predators on Sunday, TSN.ca reports.

There was no doubt Hellebuyck would be back in net after he steered away 47 of 48 shots in Game 1 to help the Jets win 4-1 and take a 1-0 series lead. The 24-year-old is proving his first Stanley Cup playoffs isn't too big of a stage, as he has won five of six games and backed it up with a .940 save percentage and 1.77 GAA. Hopefully Hellebucyk will get some more defensive support in Game 2, but he should be viewed as a top option Sunday.