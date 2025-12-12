Hellebuyck (knee) is "getting closer" to returning to action, according to head coach Scott Arniel, who wouldn't rule out the netminder playing against Washington at home Saturday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck appears to be well ahead of schedule, even if he isn't ready to suit up right away Saturday. Prior to getting hurt, the 32-year-old netminder was putting up pedestrian numbers by his standards, going 8-6-0 with a 2.51 GAA in 14 outings. Hellebuyck will need to seriously step up his game down the stretch if he is going to take home a third straight Vezina Trophy.