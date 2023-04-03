Hellebuyck saved 31 of 32 shots in a 6-1 win over New Jersey on Sunday.
Hellebuyck was just 14 seconds shy of a shutout when Nico Hischier scored during a Devils power play. While he was denied the perfect game, Hellebuyck still improved to 34-24-2 with a 2.56 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 60 outings this season. He's won four of his last six appearances during which he's surrendered just 12 goals on 165 shots.
