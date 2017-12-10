Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Needs to batten hatches
Hellebuyck made 24 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning on Saturday night.
Gulp. Hellebuyck has allowed nine goals in his last two games and 13 in his last four (remember -- he had a shutout in there, too). It could be a case of fatigue. Hellebuyck has started 22 games and appeared in 24. He won't get much rest this coming week -- the Jets play four times, including a back-to-back next weekend.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between the pipes Saturday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Will look to forget Tuesday's loss•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Makes 21 saves to blank Sens•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Penciled in to start Sunday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Supported quite well in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...