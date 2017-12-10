Hellebuyck made 24 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning on Saturday night.

Gulp. Hellebuyck has allowed nine goals in his last two games and 13 in his last four (remember -- he had a shutout in there, too). It could be a case of fatigue. Hellebuyck has started 22 games and appeared in 24. He won't get much rest this coming week -- the Jets play four times, including a back-to-back next weekend.