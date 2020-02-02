Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Nice bounce back game

Hellebuyck made 38 saves in a 5-2 win over St. Louis on Saturday night.

It was his first win in four games and the first time in that same span that he'd allowed fewer than four goals. Hellebuyck needs to be the best Jet on the ice in the next couple weeks if the Jets are to make the postseason. It's possible, but Hellebuyck will need some help from his teammates to pull that out.