Hellebuyck allowed three goals on 25 shots in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Oilers.

Hellebuyck didn't get any support from his teammates despite making a handful of tough saves to keep things close. The loss dropped him to 21-12-3 with a 2.50 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 36 games. He'll get some well-earned rest before the Jets' next game, which is scheduled for Thursday versus the Maple Leafs.