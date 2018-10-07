Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: No help from teammates

Hellebuyck made 30 saves in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Dallas.

The Jets took five penalties Saturday and the Stars capitalized on three of those opportunities. In fact, the Stars have taken nine penalties in their first two games. Hellebuyck is a fantastic goalie and the Jets should shake their undisciplined play soon. Use him with confidence.

