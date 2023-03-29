Hellebuyck stopped 27 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Sharks.

Hellebuyck continues to operate on thin margins -- the Jets have provided just nine goals of support over his last seven starts. He's gone 3-4-0 in that span, but Hellebuyck got no offensive support in three of those losses. He can't do it all himself, even as one of the best goalies in the league. The 29-year-old slipped to 32-24-2 with a 2.60 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 58 starts this season. The Jets kick off a homestand Friday versus the Red Wings.