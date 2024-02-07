Hellebuyck allowed three goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Penguins.

Hellebuyck allowed a goal to Kris Letang in the first period before surrendering a pair of power-play markers in the second. Meanwhile, the Jets failed to get anything going against Tristan Jarry, sticking Hellebuyck with a shutout loss. The 30-year-old netminder has now dropped three straight outings, allowing three goals in each start. Overall, Hellebuyck is 23-10-3 with a .923 save percentage and 2.22 GAA this season. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, likely to come Thursday in Philadelphia.