Hellebuyck allowed two goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Hellebuyck won his sixth straight game, and he's allowed two or fewer goals in five of those outings. The Jets' defense was a little stingier than usual, as he's faced 40-plus shots three times during his winning streak, but the extra workload isn't bothering him. The 29-year-old looks like one of the best goalies in the league so far with a 14-5-1 record, a 2.24 GAA and a .932 save percentage through 20 starts. Expect David Rittich to start the second half of a back-to-back when the Jets visit the Blackhawks on Friday.