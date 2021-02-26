Hellebuyck gave up three goals on 21 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Hellebuyck wasn't at his best Thursday, but the Jets' offense made sure that wasn't a problem. Somewhat strangely, Hellebuyck has given up three or more goals in each of his last four outings. The 27-year-old improved to 9-5-1 with a 2.66 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 15 games this year. Fantasy managers have little option but to ride out Hellebuyck's struggles -- his heavy workload makes him a valuable player to roster. Another game versus the Canadiens is on tap for Saturday.