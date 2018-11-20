Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Not much pressure from Canucks
Hellebuyck allowed three goals on 25 shots in Monday's 6-3 road win over the Canucks.
It wasn't the strongest performance from Hellebuyck, but given that the Jets managed a plus-23 shot differential, it was only fitting that he'd emerge the victor in this battle between two Canadian clubs. Winnipeg's chief netminder is now 9-5-1 on the season and needs just eight more wins for 100 in his career.
