Hellebuyck (undisclosed) won't suit up for Monday's game against the Canucks, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Laurent Brossoit will get the start while Eric Comrie works as the backup. Coach Paul Maurice previously downplayed Hellebuyck's absence from Sunday's practice, but there will be some cause for alarm if the reigning Vezina Trophy winner isn't back in there for Tuesday's rematch.