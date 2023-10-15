Hellebuyck made 29 saves in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Panthers.

It wasn't the sharpest performance for the 30-year-old, but Hellebuyck made some big stops when he needed to and got plenty of offensive support. With a seven-year contract extension in his back pocket, he's kicked off the season by giving up four goals in each of his first two starts, but No. 2 netminder Laurent Brossoit represents little threat to Hellebuyck's workload -- Winnipeg's top goalie has played more than 60 games in a season four times in his career, including each of the last two campaigns.