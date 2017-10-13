Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Notches second win with 30-save effort
Hellebuyck turned aside 30 of 32 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over Vancouver.
Hellebuyck has won each of his two starts this season after surrendering two goals on 11 shots in a relief appearance to open the year. Conversely, Steve Mason is 0-2-0 with a 6.53 GAA. The 24-year-old Hellebuyck could run away with the starting job if these trends persist, though his talent won't be able to mask Winnipeg's poor play in its own zone every night.
