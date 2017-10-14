Hellebuyck is now the confirmed starter for Saturday's home game versus the Hurricanes, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Steve Mason was originally expected to get the nod based on how he took shots from the Jets defense Saturday morning, but Hellebuyck was reportedly the first goalie to leave the office at the a.m. skate and thus will be between the pipes for the evening start. He's faced the 'Canes there times in his career, going 1-1-0 with an inflated 4.78 GAA and correspondingly paltry .863 save percentage.