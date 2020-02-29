Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Occupying crease Saturday
Hellebuyck will tend the road twine against Edmonton on Saturday, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
Hellebucyk has won three of the last five games, including a 34-save shutout Thursday against the Capitals, and posted a .929 save percentage in the process. He'll be instrumental in the Jets' playoff push, but the Oilers provide a tough test, averaging 2.2 goals per game over the past five outings.
