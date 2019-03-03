Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Officially in goal Sunday
Hellebuyck (illness) will start Sunday's road game versus the Blue Jackets, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck missed Friday's game versus the Predators due to an illness, but he shook the condition and is ready to rock. He's struggled of late, recording an ugly .889 save percentage and 4.29 GAA over the last four outings. The Blue Jackets added tons of offensive weapons via trade, although the chemistry of the group isn't shored up yet as they've scored just six goals in three games since the deadline.
