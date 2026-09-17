Hellebuyck has been suspended by the Jets for not reporting to training camp Wednesday amid his ongoing confrontation with the team regarding his trade request.

General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff will talk to the media Thursday. Hellebuyck's failure to report to camp while having an active trade request in place likely is the final nail in the coffin on his Jets career. The goaltender will still be worth a large haul once he's dealt, but his fantasy value hinges on ending up in a favorable landing spot for 2026-27 and beyond. If he is not dealt by the start of the season, Hellebuyck may ultimately need some time to get up to game speed with a new team.