Hellebuyck is slated to start between the pipes in Wednesday's road matchup with the Islanders, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Hellebuyck was exceptional in his last start Monday versus the Rangers, stopping an eye-popping 50 of 51 shots en route to an impressive 4-1 road victory. He'll try to secure his 27th win of the season in a road matchup with a banged-up Isles team that will be without Mathew Barzal (lower body), Josh Bailey (lower body) and Jean-Gabriel Pageau (upper body) up front.