Hellebuyck yielded three goals on 36 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Hellebuyck was spotted a 2-0 at the 15:27 mark of the first period, but the Oilers rallied for four unanswered goals after that. The 27-year-old goalie dropped to 13-9-2 with a 2.83 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 24 outings. The Jets continue their road trip out west with a two-game set in Vancouver on Monday and Wednesday.