Hellebuyck stopped 15 of 18 shots in a 4-0 loss to Vancouver on Monday.

The Canucks jumped on Hellebuyck with two goals in 16 seconds midway through the first period, then added another later in the period to essentially put the game out of reach for Winnipeg. Hellebuyck's 15 saves represented a season low for the 27-year-old, who saw his brief three-game winning streak come to an end. Look for him to get the night off in Tuesday's rematch before returning to the net later in the week against Montreal.