Hellebuyck will sit out Tuesday's tilt with Ottawa due to a non-COVID illness, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck is expected to accompany the Jets on the road, so there's a chance he could be available to return before the holiday break. Winnipeg plays in Boston on Thursday and visits Washington on Friday. Arvid Holm will back up David Rittich, who will start Tuesday versus the Senators