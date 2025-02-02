Hellebuyck turned aside 25 of 29 shots faced during Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.
Despite losing a two-goal in the third period, Hellebuyck was victorious thanks to Josh Morrissey's game-winning goal less than two minutes into overtime. The 31-year-old Hellebuyck has won nine of his last 10 starts and is building a strong case to defend his Vezina Trophy title.
